‘Halloween Kills’ seeking hundreds of extras

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have an opportunity to make it on the big screen next week!

Halloween Kills is filming in our area and is seeking hundreds of extras for multiple filming days.

The film is seeking a variety of people to play background extras for different days over the next two weeks.

The casting company is looking for people to play civilians, orderlies, doctors, nurses, cops, EMT’s, patients, security guards and more.

On one day, the film needs people to play neighbors and trick-or-treaters, but all must be 18 or older.

