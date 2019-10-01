Mayor: One family lost everything in massive Surf City fire

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — It has been two days since the massive Surf City fire and the scene is still active.

Atkinson Road, the street of the accident, is a dead-end road so the homes well past the seven that were a complete loss are still intact. Their power was restored Tuesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

“Where it started, they couldn’t get by that to fight from the other side so they were just fighting one side of the fire, ” Mayor Doug Medlin said. “The wind was blowing the fire the other way so it just kept on going without getting to the other side of it.”

Medlin says one of the seven destroyed homes was the full-time residence of a family of 5. He says one of the family members is a talented student at Topsail High School. He says the other homes were secondary homes for families.

He says the town has not seen a fire like this since the 2013 Tiffany Motel fire.

Related Article: State giving children in need record number of bike helmets

WWAY spoke with the mother of that family, who did not want to be identified, and says her family had just returned to their home since Hurricane Florence. In this conversation, the mother held tightly to an elementary school photo of one of her sons that crews were able to recover.

This story will be updated as more details become available.