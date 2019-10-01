More than 160 heat records could be broken in the US this week

WILMINGTON, NC (CNN) — If you are looking forward to fall foliage, pumpkin patches, and snugly sweaters, you may want to wait a little long if you actually want it to feel cooler.

That’s because this week much of the country is experiencing record breaking heat for this time of the year.

162 heat records could be shattered as areas from New York to North Carolina are flirting with 90 degree temps.

So while the calendar might say October — it still feels like July.

Before you start packing up the sweaters in favor of more shorts, the National Weather Service expects the hot weather to shift by the end of the week ushering in cooler, more seasonal temps.