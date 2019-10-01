NC football player’s moment honoring national anthem goes viral

DENTON, NC (WGHP) — A South Davidson High School football player is receiving praise for something he felt was simply the right thing to do.

While in full uniform, Jacob Pope was walking to practice as the national anthem began playing in the distance before a softball game. Pope stopped and placed one hand over his heart in the parking lot.

A nearby teacher was touched by his gesture and took a picture that showed no one but Jacob in sight. The picture was posted to Facebook and has garnered more than 1,000 shares and likes.

Jacob was a bit overwhelmed at all the attention from the community.

“I’m really shocked by it,” Jacob told WGHP.

Plenty of positive comments followed – “God bless this boy,” “This boy’s been raised right,” “amen,” “awesome kid.”

“Character is what you do when no one else is looking,” said one of Jacob’s parents. “He defines that.”