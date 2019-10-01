Pender man charged for shooting victim during attempted robbery

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Mapel Hill man has been arrested following an attempted robbery that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Barkym Lamar James, 28, shot a person while he tried to robbery them during the early morning hours on September 24.

The victim is in the hospital for severe life-threatening injuries.

James is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury.

James is currently in the Pender County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant John Leatherwood at either of the following telephone numbers: (910) 259-1212 or (910) 259-1515.