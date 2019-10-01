Southport-Fort Fisher ferry is running again

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry is back up and running. It resumed services at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In late August, a cable snapped and was unable to raise and lower the ramp for cars to drive on and off the ferry.

- Advertisement -

After the temporary fix, the ramp will only be able to support motorcycles, cars, and pickup trucks, no larger trucks or buses.