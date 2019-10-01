Southport-Fort Fisher ferry is running again

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry is back up and running. It resumed services at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
In late August, a cable snapped and was unable to raise and lower the ramp for cars to drive on and off the ferry.
After the temporary fix, the ramp will only be able to support motorcycles, cars, and pickup trucks, no larger trucks or buses.
Another project to replace the chain ramp system with a hydraulic ramp at both terminals will begin January 6, 2020. That project will require another shutdown of the route for approximately six weeks.