US Open King Mackerel Tournament kicks off Thursday in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Carolina’s premiere fishing tournament kicks off Thursday in Southport.

What started 41 years ago by small group of community leaders has now grown to a huge event covering three days of entertainment and fishing.

It is expected to attract more than 400 boats and boasts prizes over $100,000. The tournament guarantees its entire prize structure and it is not based on the number of boats. The tournament pays 55 places in its primary prize category including $25,000 for the largest king mackerel. Additional cash prizes are added to the event by sponsors.

Events get underway Thursday including a Captains Meeting and a performance by the Big House Band.

The final fish weigh-in is Saturday with the awards ceremony, food, and entertainment by Island Fever.

