Volunteers needed to help disabled veterans fish in Oak Island

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 6th Annual PEER Fishin’ Festival is coming up and organizers are looking for pier mates to assist wounded warriors and disabled veterans on the pier.

Operation North State and the Oak Island and Southport communities will host a great day of fishing for 350 wounded warriors, vets, their guests, sponsors, pier mates and volunteers.

They are currently looking for 20-25 volunteers to help wounded warriors on the pier during the event.

The festival will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean Crest Pier in Oak Island.

If you’d like to help, visit here.