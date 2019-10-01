Waste Industries donates $4,000 to Going Beyond the Pink

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Waste Industries has made a $4,000 donation to the local nonprofit Going Beyond the Pink as part of its Full Circle Project.

Going Beyond the Pink is an educational and supportive resource that is easily accessible, compassionate and readily available to patients and families stricken by breast cancer.

Going Beyond the Pink’s mission is to offer free access to needed resources, health and wellness education, individual and family support, and financial help to our breast cancer community.