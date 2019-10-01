Wilmington couple accused of scamming victims with dementia

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people are accused of stealing more than $20,000 from an elderly couple suffering from dementia.

Wilmington Police arrested 31-year-old Darren Apple and his fiancee, 31-year-old Sally Courts.

- Advertisement -

They’re charged with exploitation of a disabled or elderly adult lacking capacity and obtaining property under false pretense.

Officers believe the couple has scammed others in Wilmington.

If you know anything about the couple, contact the Wilmington Police Department.