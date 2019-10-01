WPD asking for help to identify suspect in fatal hit and run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are releasing new photos in connection to the fatal hit and run that happened on Sunday night in the 5200 block of Market Street.

Police said Justin Allen Corbett, 30, was seriously injured during the impact and rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was declared dead just before midnight.

Witnesses said the suspect was traveling westbound and weaving through traffic prior to the collision.

Investigators said they believe they have recovered a portion of a car grill and a part of a headlight cover missing from the suspect vehicle.

Investigators also are not sure what color the vehicle is at this time. Earlier information said that the car may be red or burgundy, however new information has lead police to believe the suspect vehicle could be another color.

Police are asking people to keep a lookout for any vehicle with windshield damage, a missing part of a grill, and a missing headlight cover.

If you have any information you can use Text-a-Tip or call Wilmington Police at 910-343-3609.