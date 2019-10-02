5th Quarter Team of the Week: Laney Buccaneers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Last season the Laney High School football team lost a nail biter to Topsail on a last second field goal, but on Friday night it was the Buccaneers getting revenge.

In a back and forth ballgame Laney pulled out the 26-21 win over the Pirates to earn this weeks 5th Quarter team of the week award.

“We made the adjustments that we needed to make from last season,”said Laney senior Jordan Cole. “We saw Topsail as a huge opportunity for us and we all put everything on the line to get that victory.”

Laney began their 2019 season with three straight losses in non-conference play, but knew their time was coming. They just had to stay confident through the ups and downs.

“I never once doubted our team during that stretch,”says Buccaneer sophomore Wayne Robinson. “We will always be confident never doubting ourselves, if you have doubt you can’t win.”

The Buccaneers will face another big test this upcoming Friday night. The undefeated West Brunswick Trojans will travel to Wilmington looking to go 5-0. The Trojan defense has only given up 16 points all season long.

“They are going to be who they are and that’s fast and physical,”said Laney head coach Ashaad Yeoman. “We know it is going to be tough and that’s why you play the game.”

You know Laney will be up for the challenge on Friday night in Buc Town.

“We have to get after them from the first whistle,”said Cole. “We got to show them what Buc Town is and make things click.”

West Brunswick and Laney will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.