Ashley volleyball completes comeback in five set win over Hoggard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Ashley High School volleyball team got a little payback on Tuesday night. The Screaming Eagles avenged last week loss to Hoggard and beat the Vikings in five sets, (25-16, 19-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-9).

Trinity Rosales led Ashley in kills finishing with a match high 14 in the win. Hoggard was led offensively by Martin-Maine Wrangell with 10 kills.

- Advertisement -

The win improves the Screaming Eagles to now (15-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference) , Hoggard falls to (11-6, 8-1).