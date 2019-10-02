Bill named after fallen NC trooper heads to governor’s desk

WILMINGTON, NC ( WWAY) — The state General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to House Bill 283 known as “Conner’s Law”.

The legislation is named in honor of Trooper Kevin Conner who was murdered last year during a routine traffic stop in Columbus County.

The bill was filed by Deputy House Majority Leader Brenden Jones.

It is designed to enhance penalties for deadly assaults on law enforcement officers and increase the death benefit paid families of fallen officers.

It now goes to Governor Cooper’s desk for his signature.

Chauncey Askew is in jail for the shooting death of Conner.