Boy has photoshoot with beloved baby doll

(CBS News) — Four-year-old Jynsen Tyler Fitz asked his mom if he could do a photoshoot with his favorite toy — a baby doll he affectionately named “Three.” Jynsen’s mom, Ashley Fitz, is a photographer in Indiana and wanted to support her son. So she took photos of him cradling his baby doll and posted the adorable pictures on Facebook.

The pictures of Jynsen and Three quickly went viral, and Fitz has explained why the doll is so important to her son.

- Advertisement -

“Jynsen picked his baby out when my my husband left for deployment,” Fitz told CBS News via message. “All three of my boys were upset that he was gone, so I took them to Walmart to brighten up their day.”

The mom explained when her husband was deployed to the Middle East, she allowed her sons to each pick out a toy. They started in the truck section, but Jynsen wandered over to the dolls, where he found what he wanted.