Candidates for Wilmington Mayor, City Council face off at forum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Southeastern North Carolina Central Labor Council sponsored a forum Sunday afternoon for Wilmington mayoral and city council candidates.

Candidates talked about a number of concerns within the community. They addressed residents’ questions about economic growth, safety, attracting more businesses, and the responsibilities of unions.

- Advertisement -

Concerned resident Lynn Harris says Wilmington is not the way she remembered it to be more than a decade ago.

“It you see an a real view of the city since I’ve moved here 17 years ago, it’s totally different,” Harris said. “Everything is grey and overbuilt, and it’s really a shame.”

A lot of people at the forum say the city of Wilmington is growing, but there are not enough jobs or land.