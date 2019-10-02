Carousel Center opens second office in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been almost 20 years in the making. The Carousel Center opened a second set of doors in Brunswick County Wednesday.

The Carousel Center originally opened in Wilmington, serving children who have been abused or neglected.

Executive Director Amy Feath says the center opened in 2000, serving New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick Counties.

Now, they can help even more children across the Cape Fear.

The second Carousel Center opened in Brunswick County, right off U.S. 17.

“When we see our annual numbers going up, people always ask me, ‘Does that mean it’s happening more?'” Executive Director Amy Feath said. “I will tell you, that is not what’s happening. What’s happening is we as a community have done a better job doing this multi-disciplinary team. We’ve worked harder to be better professionals, and our relationships are more strong and trusting together.”

One day, Feath says they hope to open a third location in Pender County.