Church celebrates rededication after being displaced by Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Florence forced members of Cape Fear Presbyterian Church in Wilmington out of their building for almost a year.

Now they are finally moved back in, and church members say it’s been a long wait.

“We’re so excited to be back in our home church,” Worship Committee Chairman Regina Hawse said. “It’s beautiful. There’s been so much work done. It’s been a very tumultuous year as you can imagine, but today is going to be amazing.”

Pastor Jonathan Watson says this is the church’s 75th anniversary. He says they have a homecoming every year, but this year they made an addition after Florence displaced them for eight months.

“This building has been renovated practically from floor to ceiling and the sanctuary as well,” he said. “This is sort of a dedication or rededication of our space.”

Watson says they worshiped at Winter Park Presbyterian Church while their building was being renovated.

“It was all torn out,” he said. “The floors, the ceilings, all that kind of stuff. “Then slowly but surely, new floors went in, new carpet went in, new paint went in.”

Watson says their day included a special anthem by the choir, the re-dedication, a guest pastor, and several more celebration components.

“We feel like we’re finally settled back in, and it feels really good to be back here,” he said. “We’re grateful to God for this opportunity.”

Watson says construction workers started renovating the building last September. By May, he says the building was in good enough condition to have services again.