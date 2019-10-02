Duke Energy, county to test sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A heads up if you live near the Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport. The outdoor warning sirens will be tested this month.

A 3-minute long test is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

This is a change from previous October siren tests, which historically lasted five to 30 seconds.

The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested at full-volume for three minutes.

In addition, sirens will not be tested on November 13.

This test is performed in coordination with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

According to a news release from Duke Energy, hearing a siren does not mean to evacuate. In an emergency, sirens are sounded as a signal for residents to tune to a local radio or TV station that would carry emergency alert messages.

For more information about the public alert notification sirens, residents can refer to information available here.