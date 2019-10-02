Late season heat limits some farmers from planting new crops

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Intense late season heat has had its toll on people, but has it been just as rough on crops?

Shelton Herb Farm in Leland has been in business since 1986 selling plants and cut herbs.

- Advertisement -

Owner Margaret Shelton says last month’s weather was more like typical August conditions and those high temperatures, combined with little rain, has her feeling the heat.

“We’re moving into a gentler gardening season, if we could get it to cool off,” Shelton said. “We’re dealing with it, but we could be doing a lot more planting and transplanting if we weren’t having to walk around with the garden hose.”

Shelton says a mild winter is good for gardening but the heat we’re experiencing is far beyond mild.