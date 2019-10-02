Online gun store run out of NC home concerns neighbors

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Carolina Smoke & Guns has been operating as a gun dealer in Durham’s Crooked Creek neighborhood for the past seven years.

Recently, neighbors have begun to sound the alarm about the online store’s presence in the 500 block of Wheeling Circle.

- Advertisement -

“It’s sitting on the top of my mind,” said nearby resident Eric Gomes, who lives with his daughter and wife. “Everyone and anyone can obtain a gun that this person is able to sell and able to ship it off.”

Business records obtained through the City of Durham show Carolina Smoke and Guns approved for a Home Occupancy Permit in May 2012.

The application stated its business purpose: “HOME OFFICE FOR CONSULTING SERVICE.”

In its review, city officials approved the business permit with one caveat: “NO ONSITE SALES; ONLINE SALES ONLY.”

Read more here.