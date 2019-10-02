Paranormal tours: Meet the spirits that haunt Poplar Grove

SCOTTS HILL, NC (WWAY) — For four weekends in October, Poplar Grove is presenting an evening to perchance be visited by the spirits of Poplar Grove.

Haunts, or haints, of all ages from 1850 through the 20th century continue to hover in and around the Manor House, Tenant House, graveyard and grounds.

- Advertisement -

There are lots of true stories of Foy family household haints to share, including a murderous crime of passion. You can discover who these phantoms are, and why they’re still here.

Poplar Grove will share a little history with you, provide a Scroll of the Dead, and permit you to focus on a particular room or rooms for paranormal activity.

Groups are limited to 15 and all tickets are $15.

There is a tour on Halloween night or All Hallows’ Eve, when some say that ghosts and witches are visible. All tickets on Halloween are $20.

Cameras and other paranormal equipment are permitted.

No guarantee of ghost activity.They stir at their own leisure.

2019 PARANORMAL GHOST TOURS

Dates & Times



Friday & Saturday, October 4-5, from 6-10 pm

Tours on the hour @ 7 pm, 8 pm & 9 pm

Friday & Saturday, October 11-12, from 6-10 pm

Tours on the hour @ 7 pm, 8 pm & 9 pm

Full Moon Tour Sunday, October 13, 8 pm & 9 pm

Friday & Saturday, October 18-19, from 6-10 pm

Tours on the hour @ 7 pm, 8 pm & 9 pm

Friday & Saturday, October 25-26, from 6-10 pm

Tours on the hour @ 7 pm, 8 pm & 9 pm

New Moon Tour Sunday, October 27, 7 pm, 8 pm & 9 pm

All Hallows’ Eve (additional fee): Thursday, October 31, from 8-10 pm

Tours on the hour @ 8 pm & 9 pm

Get more information here.