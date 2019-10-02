Rising golf star visits The First Tee of Greater Wilmington

So far in her young career Pano has competed in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur and qualified to play in the US Women’s Open. She was excited to speak on Tuesday, because just a few years ago she was in the same position as the kids of The First Tee.

“This was super fun being able to come out and help out the kids here in Wilmington,”said Pano. “I was able to show them the simplest of shots and it was awesome to see them having fun with it.”

Pano is currently ranked No. 43 in the World Amateur Golf rankings at just 15 years old.

On Wednesday, Pano will play selected renowned golf courses on the big screens at Rounds Golf and Lounge. You can purchase tickets to watch Alex play on The First Tee of Greater Wilmington website. All proceeds from the event will benefit The First Tee of Greater Wilmington.