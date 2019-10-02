Seahawk Phu Khine named CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– UNCW sophomore Phu Khine has been honored as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Women’s Golfer of the Week after her performance at the Furman Lady Paladin Invitational.

Khine, who earned her second CAA Golfer of the Week honor this season, authored her fifth career top-10 finish after placing seventh at last weekend’s tournament. The reigning CAA Rookie of the Year shot one-under par (73-69-73=215) at the par-72, 6,278-yard Furman University Golf Course, marking the fourth time she has finished at even par or better at a tournament in her college career.

“I am very happy for Phu as it was a strong performance against an even stronger field,” Coach Cindy Ho said. “She is strong mentally and is playing with a great deal of confidence right now. Her short game has been outstanding, allowing her to make key par saves throughout the round.”

In two tournaments this season, the Yangon, Myanmar, native has posted a 70.67 scoring average with four rounds of par or better.

Led by Khine, the Seahawks earned a sixth place showing at the Furman Lady Paladin Invitational, including a 296 team score in the second round.

UNCW resumes its schedule on Oct. 11-13 at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational.