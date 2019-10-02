UNCW Men’s Soccer falls on the road against ranked Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NC (UNCW Sports)–No. 20 North Carolina used a goal in each half to defeat UNCW, 2-0, at newly-christened Dorrance Field at the UNC Soccer and Lacrosse Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-3-1 on the season while the Seahawks dropped to 4-4-1.

North Carolina senior midfielder Mauricio Pineda gave the Tar Heels a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick that snuck inside the left post past UNCW freshman goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta in the 13th minute.

Senior forward Jelani Pieters’ unassisted goal in the 50th minute upped the North Carolina advantage to 2-0.