Woman hospitalized after being shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night, leaving her in serious condition.

WPD says officers responded to a multiple-round ShotSpotter alert just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of North Liberty Court.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived, WPD discovered a 23-year-old woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the suspect may be driving a silver Toyota Camry.

This case is still under investigation.