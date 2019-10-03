Cameron Art Museum proud to bring international artist collective ‘teamLab’ to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From exhibitions and jazz to art programs for all ages, the Cameron Art Museum has lots of events planned throughout the fall.

One of the projects the museum is proud to bring to Wilmington is teamLab.

“It is a project we worked on for four years bringing an international artist collective to not only to Wilmington, not only North Carolina, but to the Southern United States for the first time,” said CAM Executive Director Anne Brennan.

It allows artists to create work together with one mode of production.

TeamLab has now grown to include more than 500 international artists. For the first time, three of their installations opened last August at the CAM.

“Often visitors may anticipate only a passive experience in an art museum,” Brennan said. “But this is every chance to transgress, you touch the walls, you leap, you scream, you play.”

CAM’s Sketch Aquarium allows visitors to draw whatever they want and scan it into a computer which then projects the image on a 75-foot aquarium along with art created by other visitors.

The CAM is conveniently located at the corner of Independence Boulevard and 17th Street in Wilmington’s Midtown area.

“Art offers this joyful experience but also offers sanctuary and respite,” Brennan said.

Click here to learn more about the CAM and volunteer opportunities.