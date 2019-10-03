Dozens voice opposition to proposed Ogden apartments

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens came out Thursday night to voice their opposition to a proposal to build 11 new apartment buildings off Market Street in Ogden.

Back in August, Tribute Properties filed a special use permit for the 30-acre parcel at 7241 Market Street.

The complex would include 288 apartments and nearly 7,500 square feet of commercial space.

Plenty of neighbors came out to a public forum Thursday night at the New Hanover County Government Center to raise concerns about drainage in an area they say is already to saturated.

