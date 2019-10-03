Junior League of Wilmington’s Harvest Festival happening this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can harvest a full crop of fun and great food for the whole family at this Sunday’s Harvest Festival hosted by the Junior League of Wilmington.

It’s happening Sunday, October 6 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Waterman’s Brewing which is located at 1610 Pavilion Place in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

Harvest Festival is a new fall fundraiser designed for the whole family featuring live music, kid friendly activities and raffle prizes!

This kid and dog friendly event is open to the public.

Tickets are $20, but kids and dogs may enter for free.

Proceeds from this event, as well as a portion of Waterman’s sales during this event, will benefit the Junior League of Wilmington and its mission.

For more information, visit jlwnc.org.