Man injured in shooting on S. 13th Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say a man was shot Wednesday evening in Wilmington.

Wilmington PD says officers responded to the area of S. 13th Street around 6:15 p.m. in reference to a ShotSpotter Alert. That’s where they found 18-year-old Savion Wilson shot.

- Advertisement -

He was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injuries.

He later told detectives he was near a church when he heard gunshots and took off running. As he ran, he realized he’d been shot.

This case is still under investigation.