NC Superintendent gets to work for National Custodian Day

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Early Wednesday morning, Henderson County Public School Superintendent Bo Caldwell, became Custodian Bo Caldwell for the day.

So, he didn’t put on his usual suit and tie, but jeans and a school polo. Then headed to East Henderson High School at 1 a.m. for his shift.

- Advertisement -

Caldwell worked Nancy Harris’ shift at East Henderson in honor of National Custodial Worker’s Recognition Day.

“It was my pleasure and honor to serve a day,” Caldwell said,”Give Nancy Harris, the custodian here, a day off. She’s worked here for 40 years and it was my honor and pleasure to do this.”

Henderson County Public Schools noted Harris is part of a large family of East Henderson Eagles. Her mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, and nephew have all worked at the high school. Even, Harris’ husband, has been volunteering at the school for the last 20 years.

Click here to read more at WSPA.