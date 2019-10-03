North Carolina man sues wife’s lover, wins $750,000

(WITN/CNN) — A North Carolina man has won $750,000 in a lawsuit against a man who wooed away his wife.
The plaintiff sued the other man under the “alienation of affection” law that exists in North Carolina and five other states.
“It was like someone calling you and telling you that a family member had tragically died,” said the plaintiff, Kevin Howard. “He came to my house and ate dinner with my children and I and her. We shared stories we talked about personal lives.”
“The defendant he did things purposely. He would visit with her while I was at work,” Howard said. “I have scars and I still have a lot of healing to do.”
The man was “found guilty” of intentionally wooing Kevin’s wife away right in his own home.
“I filed this case because I believe it’s very important that people understand that sanctity of marriage is important especially in this day and age when people question everyone’s morals, people questions everyone’s liability of a person and the state backed me up on it.”