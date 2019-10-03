Online threat against Laney High prompts added security

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (StarNews) — An online threat against students at Laney High School prompted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to boost security at the school Thursday morning and the school district to send a phone call notification to parents.

Valita Quattlebaum, spokeswoman for New Hanover County Schools, said the sheriff’s office and district were alerted to the threat by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. She said officials were told the person making the threat lived in the Greensboro area.

“The threat was that there would be a shooting at the school,” Quattlebaum said.

While officials don’t think the threat is credible, the sheriff’s office decided to increase its presence at the school just to be safe and to reassure students, staff and parents.

Quattlebaum said the additional security will likely stay on campus at least through Thursday and the that school was operating as normal.

