New Hanover County school bus crash sends four to hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A car ran a red light and hit a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to New Hanover County Schools.

According to a Wilmington Police officer at the scene, four people were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 16th and Princess streets.

The New Hanover County School District says 48 students from New Hanover High were on Bus 390 when the crash happened.

There is no word on whether the four injured were all students.

Some parents came to pick up their children, and another bus picked up the rest and took them home.

Police say the other driver was cited for failure to yield.