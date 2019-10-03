UNCW Professor Clyde Edgerton responds to NHCS Superintendent being suspended

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, the New Hanover County School Board suspended Markley for five days, which will be served on five consecutive Wednesdays.

Thursday we heard from the man who filed a complaint against Markley.

Parent and UNCW Professor Clyde Edgerton says Markley tried to lessen his right to free speech by talking to his employer.

In a statement Edgerton said, “The suspension of Tim Markley for intimidation is a small but important victory, a small light that shines on a New Hanover School system full of talented people, but with an administration long used to getting away with intimidation of teachers, employees, and parents. The school board’s action brings comfort to students who are wondering whether or not to report bullying–and to teachers, employees, and parents wondering whether or not to file a written complaint about intimidation. As investigations into this school system continue, the possibility of repair, healing, and resolution for victims of sexual abuse, racial discrimination, and intimidation will increase.”

Markley’s suspension will begin on November 6th.