Wilmington had the hottest day in history this late in the year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It may be October, but it certainly doesn’t feel like it. The Cape Fear is feeling the heat at historical levels.

The average high temperature in our area this time of year is 80 degrees.

Wilmington hit 98 degrees at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, breaking the record of 95 set on this day back in 1986.

This is also the hottest temperature recorded this late in the year, setting a new record for the month of October. When you factor in the high humidity, it felt like the triple digits.

More of the intense heat is on the way Friday. The record high of 94 degrees in Wilmington set back in 1986 could be broken as temperatures are forecast to be at least that high again.

When will we break the late season heat wave? This weekend! A cold front will drop temperatures to at or below normal levels Saturday and Sunday.