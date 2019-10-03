Wilmington to host 4th Annual Carolina Surf Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the fourth year in a row, Wilmington will play host to the Carolina Surf Film Festival (CSFF) this weekend.

The CSFF gets underway Friday, Oct. 3, and continues Saturday, Oct. 4. It starts at 7:30 p.m. nightly and doors open at 5 p.m.

A different set of films will be shown each night featuring two feature films and at least four short films nightly.

“The imagery and action is mesmerizing for anyone who loves good cinema,” said CSFF Founder Chad Davis. “The 30-foot screen helps with mesmerizing audiences as well.”

The films are show in the parking lot at Waterman’s Brewing located at 1610 Pavillion Place in Wilmington.

“We’ve got local vendors and its just a really fun, family, friendly time,” Davis said.

You can purchase a pass for $12 to watch films for one evening or a festival pass for $20 that will allow you to see all the films shown both nights.

This year’s festival will also benefit a nonprofit called Hope From Helen.

“It benefits families in need in our community here,” said Justin Parr who is with nCino, a CSFF sponsor.

The CSFF features several films including three which spotlight surfing at the Outer Banks, Wilmington and Charleston.

“Some of the locales are super cold or tropical, and there’s basically something for everybody,” Davis said.