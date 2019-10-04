4th Annual Carolina Surf Film Festival kicks off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s 4th Annual Carolina Surf Film Festival kicked off Friday night at Waterman’s Brewing Company.

At the two-day long event, a number of surf films from around the world will be featured up on a big outdoor screen for everyone to watch. There are also dozens of vendors for people to check out.

Chad Davis, the founder and festival director, says the atmosphere is not just focused on competitive surfing. He says it welcomes everyone in the community and is a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

“Sometimes when you have a surf contest, it just draws in people who like competitive surfing,” Davis said. “There’s kind of a big population who doesn’t like that. Everybody loves a surf film. If you surf, it really gets you going with the music and everything. It’s always got me going.”

Davis calls the event a “surfers’ farmers’ market.”

Day two of the festival starts Saturday night.