SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A community prayer gathering is planned for this weekend to support those affected by a recent fire in Surf City.

A massive fire broke on Sept. 29, destroying multiple homes on Atkinson Road.

The gathering will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at Soundside Park.

The flyer says there will be prayer and worship music. Everyone is invited to come out.