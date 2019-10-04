Crews build three Wilmington homes in one week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In just one week, local professional builders and construction experts built three homes and buyers were able to finally walk in Friday.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity led the charge, with the 2019 Home Builders Blitz.

One home buyer, Serena Williams, says she’s been out of a temporary home since she was forced to vacate the Glen Apartments during Hurricane Florence last September.

Williams says the affordable housing option of habitat attracted her to sign up.

“I was like a week? seriously? But after I saw them get started and everything was moving along,” William said. “Everyday, I come up here and see it. It was up and then everything was on the outside. The roof was on. Then, the floor was in.”

New Hanover County donated the property for Cape Fear Habitat to build these homes.

The organization says this build is one step in lowering what it calls “the affordable housing crisis” in Wilmington.