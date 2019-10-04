Ex-girlfriend allegedly poisoned NC teen’s sports drink

SMITHFIELD, NC (WNCN) — A teen’s ex-girlfriend poisoned his sports drink with bleach and dish detergent Thursday, forcing the victim to the hospital for emergency treatment, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened just after 5:45 p.m. Thursday at a Weatherspoon Lane home just south of Wilsons Mills, according to an incident report and Johnston County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

The incident was originally dispatched as an overdose, the incident report said.

The investigation revealed a 17-year-old boy drank from a Gatorade bottle he thought contained the sports drink, Caldwell said.

The teen victim had a burning in his throat, began vomiting and had abdominal pains just after drinking from the bottle, Caldwell said.

