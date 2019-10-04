Need a flu shot? Here’s a list of places offering the vaccine

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Flu season runs from October through May, but is most active during the coldest months.

Health officials encourage you to get a flu vaccine now and there are several opportunities this month for you to get that done.

- Advertisement -

BLADEN COUNTY:

Bladen County Health and Human Services is hosting a “Flu Drive Thru” on Friday, October 11, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Bladen County Health Department, located at 300 Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY:

Brunswick County Health Services will give flu shot from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COLUMBUS COUNTY:

Columbus County Health Department will be giving the annual seasonal flu vaccine Monday through Friday 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY:

New Hanover County Public Health will offer a free flu vaccination event on Saturday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the vaccine runs out. This event will take place in downtown Wilmington in the Cape Fear Community College student parking lot between Hanover and Brunswick streets, beside the Schwartz Center.

The Wilmington VA Heath Care Center, located at 1705 Gardner Rd in Wilmington, is giving out “drive-thru” flu shots to veterans enrolled for VA healthcare all month long.

Flu shots will be available at Wrightsville Beach Town Hall on Wednesday, October 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

PENDER COUNTY:

Pender County Health Department will offer flu shots at their Burgaw office, 803 S. Walker Street, from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, flu shots are available at their Hampstead office every Wednesday from noon-5 p.m. except on Oct. 16.

See more places in the Pender County

Are you in need of any vaccine? Go here.