Heart of Heroes: Show features hurricane’s aftermath in Rocky Point

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hearts of Heroes will be airing a new episode over the weekend. This time it will feature the Rocky Point community in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

As Florence dissipated, the real problems began in Pender County, when flood waters kept rising.

This week’s episode will show the US Coast Guard flying in to save those caught in the rising waters, as well as their pets.

Hearts of Heroes, hosted by Ginger Zee, is an educational docu-series featuring untold heroic stories of emergency responders in the aftermath of Mother Nature’s most destructive events.

It is set to air on Saturday at 10 a.m. on WWAY ABC.