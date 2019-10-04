Here are the stores staying closed on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is more than a month away, but several retail giants have already announced closures for Thanksgiving Day.
The growing trend allows and encourages employees to spend time with family and friends on the holiday, instead of having to work.
Several websites are tracking Thanksgiving Day closures, including RetailMeNot.com, BestBlackFriday.com and theblackfriday.com.
According to these outlets, major stores like Costsco, H&M, Hobby Lobby, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, REI and more. Here’s a list which the outlets say have been confirmed for Thanksgiving Day closures:
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- BJ’s (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Bloomingdale’s
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby (will open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- IKEA
- JOANN
- Lowe’s (will open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Mattress Firm
- Patagonia
- Petco (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- PetSmart
- Pier 1
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Stein Mart
- TJ Maxx (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
Right now, RetailMeNot “predicts” the following stores to be open on Thanksgiving: Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Sears, Bass Pro Shops, Best Buy, Big Lots, Gamestop, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Sears.