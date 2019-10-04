Here are the stores staying closed on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is more than a month away, but several retail giants have already announced closures for Thanksgiving Day.

The growing trend allows and encourages employees to spend time with family and friends on the holiday, instead of having to work.

According to these outlets, major stores like Costsco, H&M, Hobby Lobby, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, REI and more. Here’s a list which the outlets say have been confirmed for Thanksgiving Day closures:

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Bloomingdale’s

The Container Store

Costco

Crate & Barrel

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby (will open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Home Depot

HomeGoods (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

IKEA

JOANN

Lowe’s (will open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Mattress Firm

Patagonia

Petco (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

PetSmart

Pier 1

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

TJ Maxx (will open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

Right now, RetailMeNot “predicts” the following stores to be open on Thanksgiving: Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Sears, Bass Pro Shops, Best Buy, Big Lots, Gamestop, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Sears.