Man identified in Surf City near drowning

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department has given new details on the man that was rescued from drowning Thursday afternoon.

According to Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan, Robert Golobic was unconscious after being pulled from the water yesterday.

The police chief says Golobic’s fiance’ mentioned that Golobic was from Pennsylvania.

Crews responded to the 300 block of North Shore Drive at 4:18 p.m when they got the call. Golobic was then transported to New Hanover Regional by Pender EMS.

His condition is unknown at this time.