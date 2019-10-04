Nearly 500 anglers in US Open King Mackerel Tournament

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of fishermen from all over the country are in Southport this weekend hoping to take home a first place title and thousands of dollars.

The 41st U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament started today in Southport.

Organizers said there were 497 boats on the water today hoping to catch the biggest King Mackerel of the two-day event. The winner will take home $25,000.

The town of Southport also wins during the event. Former weighmaster Wayne Berry said this event is a huge economic boost for the town every year. Berry said it also helps state officials who study the fish.

“We open the fish to make sure there’s not any foreign objects in it and the North Carolina Marine Fisheries use their equipment to collect samples that they study during the year,” Berry said.

All of the anglers weighed in today at 5 p.m. at the Southport Marina.

The tournament continues all day tomorrow. It starts at 7 a.m. The final weigh in will be at 4 p.m. Entertainment will follow. The awards ceremony is at 7:30 p.m.

Berry said all of the fish from the tournament will be packaged and sent to markets up north.