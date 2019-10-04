New Hanover Schools announce makeup days due to Hurricane Dorian

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools have announced when students will have to make up classtime lost due to Hurricane Dorian in September.

The following previously scheduled teacher workdays will now serve as student makeup dates for each school calendar listed:

Traditional Schools and Pre-K Schools: January 2 and January 3

Year-round Schools (Codington, Eaton and Sunset Park): December 13 (full day), December 16 (half day) and January 6 (full day)

Restart Schools (Freeman and Snipes) and Freeman pre-K: September 30 and October 1

Lake Forest Academy: No make-up days (extended student days reduced from 15 days to 13)

Isaac Bear Early College: November 1 and December 19

SEA-Tech: December 16 and December 17

Wilmington Early College: October 4 and December 20

Students who attend Freeman Elementary School of Engineering and Snipes Academy of Arts and Design follow the Restart calendar and made up the days before Intersession on September 30 and October 1. The revised calendars are posted on the school system’s website at here.

For employees, because the buildings were closed on September 5 and 6, district staff were required to submit leave time to be paid. The New Hanover County school board has authorized that 10-month employees may choose to make-up the time at the end of the calendar school year by working two additional optional teacher workdays, as follows:

Traditional and Pre-k Schools: June 17 and June 18

Year-round: No changes

Restart Schools: No changes

Lake Forest: No changes

Isaac Bear Early College: May 27 and May 28

SEA-Tech: May 28 and May 29

Wilmington Early College: May 28 and May 29

Employees opting to work two additional workdays will have leave time that was taken in September restored.

The Payroll Department will coordinate with school payroll operators regarding the documentation process for this make-up time.