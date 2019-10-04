SC remembers 7 officers injured, killed in Florence ambush

FLORENCE, SC (AP) — It’s been one year since an ambush in Florence, South Carolina, left two officers dead and five others wounded.

News outlets report hundreds gathered Thursday to remember the fallen and salute those who survived the deadly ambush. Blue lights citywide were lit in support of the so-called “Florence 7.”

Florence County has declared Oct. 3 “Heroes Day” to honor Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner who died and the other wounded officers – Florence Police Sgt. Brian Hart; Florence Police investigators Scott Williamson and Travis Scott; Florence County Investigator Sarah Miller and Florence County Deputy Arie Davis.

Gov. Henry McMaster noted that those they were celebrating “were strong people.”

He says it takes a strong man or woman to put his or her life on the line.