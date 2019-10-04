Survey: Travelers want more food options and charging outlets at ILM

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport recently developed and shared a passenger survey, with a goal of receiving customer feedback regarding ILM’s future terminal and amenities.

A few takeaways included food choices, bars, charging outlets and coffee shops.

Passengers stated they are most likely to use premium WiFi, a work/quiet zone, and a common use or V.I.P lounge.

Specific food options travelers would like to see included Chick-fil-A, Port City Java and a local restaurant.

Passengers shared they’d be more likely to patronize a local business and there was also an interest in a local brewpub.

In 2018, more than 934,000 passengers flew in and out of ILM.