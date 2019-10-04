TOUCH TANK: Inside look at stingrays getting checkup at aquarium

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — A popular exhibit at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is the touch tank. Have you ever wondered how they make sure those stingrays you touch stay healthy?

The aquarium gave an inside look at their animals’ annual checkup.

In photos posted by the aquarium, you can see the recent exam take place on the touch pool animals with help from the NC Aquarium vets.

The vets visually examined each stingray before weighing and measuring them to track their growth. The aquarium team also gave the stingrays ultrasounds to make sure all their internal organs were healthy.

